EARLY YEARS: Danger from fentanyl and THC to our kids is the topic of new “Community Conversation” in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

That’s what local prevention and education leaders want families to do, when it comes to substance abuse, especially the latest dangers from THC and fentanyl in our area.

The Partnership for Community Wellness, Roanoke County Public Schools and the Roanoke Valley Collective Response Peer Recovery Network are hosting a free “Community Conversation” event.

They invite parents and family members to join the conversation to get the facts about current substance trends and laws in our area.

Attendees will get to hear from those with lived experience and learn how to best educate our kids about substance risks.

The Community Conversation is happening October 3 at Melrose Baptist Church in Roanoke from 6:00 until 7:30 pm.

There will be a light dinner provided.

