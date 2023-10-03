Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Food for thought: NASA shares photos of ravioli-shaped moon

NASA shared images of Saturn's moon, Pan, which looks to some like a ravioli or empanada.
NASA shared images of Saturn's moon, Pan, which looks to some like a ravioli or empanada.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is providing people with some food for thought after it released new images of Pan, a moon that orbits Saturn.

The agency posted the photos on its Instagram page and asked people if the moon’s unique shape resembled some common foods like ravioli or an empanada.

The Cassini spacecraft captured photos of Saturn’s innermost moon six years ago.

We are now getting our first glimpse of the oddly-shaped celestial body.

Scientists said Pan has a prominent ridge along its equator which gives the moon its distinctive shape.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Hill, Kathy Hacker, Casey Rogers
Three women charged after two Henry County inmates overdose
Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings
Waves of chilly air continue to build in this month.
Another warm and dry day, but relief comes this weekend
Ayanah Tune
Roanoke Police in search of missing 14-year-old girl
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

Waves of chilly air continue to build in this month.
Late-week front brings a major cool down by the weekend
Henry Co. Deputies bust alleged furniture store drug operation
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
LIVE: Vote underway on whether to oust McCarthy as speaker in showdown on House floor
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Duane...
Florida man convicted of killing two women over 25 years ago set to receive lethal injection
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
Judge in Trump’s fraud trial issues limited gag order after former president makes disparaging post about court clerk