Franklin County man accused of killing two dogs appears in court

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The man who is accused of killing his two dogs in Franklin County appeared in circuit court on Tuesday for a motions hearing.

Terry Michel is charged with two felony counts of animal abuse.

Investigators say Michel admitted to killing two black labs, Caleb and Colby, after first saying they had been stolen from a park.

During Tuesday’s motions hearing, the defense attorney brought up hearsay concerns about testimony from Michel’s wife, who has filed for divorce.

Michel’s trial is set for 9 a.m. on October 4.

