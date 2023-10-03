Birthdays
Franklin County man accused of killing two dogs appears in court

Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to death.(Franklin County Sheriff’s Office/Franklin County Humane Society)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The man who is accused of killing his two dogs in Franklin County appeared in circuit court on Tuesday for a motions hearing.

Terry Michel is charged with two felony counts of animal abuse.

Investigators say Michel admitted to killing two black labs, Caleb and Colby, after first saying they had been stolen from a park.

During Tuesday’s motions hearing, the defense attorney brought up hearsay concerns about testimony from Michel’s wife, who has filed for divorce.

Michel’s trial is set for 9 a.m. on October 4.

