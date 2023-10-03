‘Good things don’t come easy” vanBlaricoms officially purchase historic caretakers’ cabin

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The historic caretaker’s cabin located in Fishburn Park - has new owners. The vanBlaricom family announced on Facebook they have officially purchased the property.

This week they received the keys, unlocking the door that holds the family’s dream. A soon-to-be coffee shop – brewed from a 200-year-old caretaker’s cottage in Fishburn Park.

“That’s my old stomping grounds. That’s the neighborhood and the park that I played in as a kid,” explained Keri vanBlaricom. “And our oldest really wants a coffee shop. So, we thought we know just the building that might need some love.”

Kari and Justin vanBlaricom first inquired about the possibility of buying the cabin two years ago.

In February 2022 they submitted a proposal. It was first approved, then denied, and then approved again by Roanoke’s city council in August. This came after controversy from some members of the neighborhood.

“It’s been a long ride,” added Justin. “A roller coaster of emotions along the way but we’re very thrilled with how it turned out and the support that we received was just unbelievable.”

After more than a year of back and forth – they are the official owners of the historic home. The vanBlaricoms bought the property for $10, but plan to invest at least $150,000 into renovations.

“Good things don’t come easy,” said Keri. “What it looks like to pursue something that you feel called to and that you’re excited about. And those are passions that aren’t to be squashed.”

An engineer and architect are evaluating the home and the couple has applied for a historic rehabilitation tax credit to help with preservation.

The contract states the couple must be close to finishing the project in only a year.

The vanBlaricom’s say they are still thinking about starting a community garden in the land surrounding the property. They say the will keep their word of keeping the acre open to the public.

“Our goal is to restore it and give the neighborhood something that we can look forward to for years to come,” said Justin.

Despite the celebration, the vanBlaricoms say they feel like they just crossed the start line with the work just beginning.

