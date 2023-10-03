Henry Co. Deputies bust alleged furniture store drug operation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A multi-jurisdiction drug operation has led to the arrests of 6 people one hometown sheriff called the “poison peddlers.”

In a press conference held Tuesday afternoon by the Sheriffs of Henry and Patrick Counties, the Chief of Martinsville Police and the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney reported executing several search warrants- including one at a furniture store.

Deputies reported finding guns, drugs, and sums of money at a discount furniture store called Crazy Anthony’s.

Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis said some of the suspects were part of a multi-generational drug dealing family.

“These people that we’ve arrested today are responsible for the death and destruction of our community members, these poison peddlers. They’ve sold drugs that have destroyed our family and I are friends, and they have profited from those who suffer from addiction. And that stops today,” said Sheriff Wayne Davis.

The suspects are facing various charges include racketeering and money laundering.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

