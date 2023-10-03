Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

House fire kills father, his 2 young children after he fell asleep while cooking, police say

Two young children died, along with their father, in a weekend house fire in York County, family members confirmed. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff, Lowell Rose and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man and his two small children died in a house fire in South Carolina over the weekend, according to authorities.

Officials said the fire took place at a York County home early Sunday morning, the York County Coroner’s Office said.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Bryan Patton Jr. and his daughters 3-year-old Malayah Patton and 2-year-old Milani Patton.

Family members confirmed to authorities Patton was the father of Malayah and Milani.

Investigating authorities said the fire started in the kitchen after Patton fell asleep while cooking.

WBTV reports a memorial was displayed outside the home by Tuesday morning, featuring balloons, stuffed animals and flowers. The home was still wrapped with police tape.

Authorities said an autopsy and toxicology have been completed and the deaths are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Hill, Kathy Hacker, Casey Rogers
Three women charged after two Henry County inmates overdose
Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings
Waves of chilly air continue to build in this month.
Late-week front brings a major cool down by the weekend
Ayanah Tune
Roanoke Police in search of missing 14-year-old girl
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

Attorneys said their client suffered a ruptured kidney, throws up whenever he eats and has...
Suspect in police beating has ruptured kidney, headaches; his attorneys call for a federal probe
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Attorneys said their client suffered a ruptured kidney, throws up whenever he eats and has...
Body camera footage of Florida arrest released
Roco fatal crash
Roco fatal crash
NRCA Housing Vouchers
NRCA Housing Vouchers