Importance of preparing for retirement, Medicare enrollment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Enjoying your future means planning now and that’s exactly what one local organization is helping families do as they prepare for retirement.

Valley Medicare Solutions is a Medicare and retirement resource center in the Roanoke Valley that offers free educational resources at various community events.

Josh Walton is the Valley Medicare Solutions founder. He joined Here @ Home to talk tips to plan for the future.

His biggest piece of advice is encouraging families to set clear financial goals with a financial professional.

Additionally, with Medicare enrollment opening Oct. 15, he said it is important for families to look ahead to their healthcare needs for 2024.

Walton will be leading several Retirement and Medicare 101 classes throughout the fall. Below are the various sessions available during October.

Fincastle Library - October 5th 6 p.m.

Eagle Rock Library - October 10th 5 p.m.

Clifton Forge Library - October 12th 5 p.m.

Botetourt County Senior Social in Buchanan - October 16th

Buchanan Library - October 18th 5 p.m.

Patrick County Library - October 20th 2 p.m.

Blue Ridge Library - October 26th 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in learning more can follow Walton and Valley Medicare Solutions on Facebook or reach out to him at ValleyMedicareSolutions@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.