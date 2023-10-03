Interstate 81 committee hears encouraging news, and concern, about improvements still ahead

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Interstate 81 Advisory Committee received an update on I-81 construction, during a meeting Monday afternoon at the Virginia Horse Center in Rockbridge County.

State lawmakers, regional representatives and state transportation officials heard encouraging news about improvements that are already funded, and concern about paying for projects 10 years down the road.

More than half of the 64 projects in the current Interstate 81 improvement plan have been completed, but most of the work is still ahead.

Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller said the state has spent about $200 million so far, with $3 billion to go.

“We know it will be a big impact. We know it’s going to take some time to get there,” Miller told reporters. “Ten more years of work, with 3 billion more dollars to spend, so we’re confident it’s going to have a big impact, and we’re just trying to do it faster, and do more of it.”

What concerns the committee chair, Del. Terry Austin (R-Botetourt Co.), is the rising cost of construction, with some recent projects in the Roanoke Valley reaching $35 million dollars a mile.

“We currently have about 58 lane miles three-laned on Interstate 81 on the 646 thereabout miles total,” Austin said in an interview. “When we complete this 2032-2034 timeline we’ll have about 89 lane miles of three lanes on Interstate 81. We have a lot more and the fact that those costs are continuing to go up is very alarming.”

The state considered whether tolling might be an option to add a third lane heading south from Staunton.

State leaders said they wanted to consider all the alternatives to complete more I-81 improvements more quickly.

But in this case, consultants said a public private partnership would not be feasible.

