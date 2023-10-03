Birthdays
Law enforcement agencies celebrate National Night Out

National Night Out 2023
National Night Out 2023(WSFA 12 News)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some law enforcement agencies in our hometowns are looking to build relationships with neighbors in their communities.

The events are about interacting with the different departments in a fun way and to build trust in the community.

Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its event at Fincastle Baptist Church from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be fireworks, food, and music.

In Danville, the police department will kick off National Night Out at Westmoreland.

Events will be held at other locations around the city and will last until 8:30 p.m.

Those other locations include: Southwyck, Old West End, Cardinal Village, Cedar Terrace, and Glenwood.

These events are all free to attend.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

