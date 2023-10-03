Man wanted for double fatal shooting indicted on additional charges
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for a shooting that killed two people has been indicted on additional charges, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
25-year-old Edward Denoyer, of Roanoke, has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Malicious Wounding, and three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.
Denoyer is wanted in connection to a shooting on September 17th in Roanoke that left two people dead and another injured.
Anyone with information on Denoyer’s location is asked to call 9-1-1 and share what they know.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.