Man wanted for double fatal shooting indicted on additional charges

Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer(Roanoke Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for a shooting that killed two people has been indicted on additional charges, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

25-year-old Edward Denoyer, of Roanoke, has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Malicious Wounding, and three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Denoyer is wanted in connection to a shooting on September 17th in Roanoke that left two people dead and another injured.

Anyone with information on Denoyer’s location is asked to call 9-1-1 and share what they know.

