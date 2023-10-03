Medicare will now be able to negotiate prices

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Prices of certain prescription drugs will be coming down for Medicare patients.

Drug companies will spend months in talks to determine maximum fair prices for their products.

The initial medicines up for price negotiations treat heart disease, certain cancers, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will publish the agreed-upon prices by next September, and the prices will take effect in 2026.

This was authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed last year.

The negotiation process will consider the selected drug’s clinical benefit, the extent to which it fulfills an unmet medical need, and its impact on people who rely on Medicare, among other considerations, such as costs associated with research and development as well as production and distribution for selected drugs. As a result of negotiations, people with Medicare will have access to innovative, life-saving treatments at lower costs to Medicare.

The selected drug list for the first round of negotiation is:

Eliquis

Jardiance

Xarelto

Januvia

Farxiga

Entresto

Enbrel

Imbruvica

Stelara

Fiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill; NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill

These selected drugs accounted for $50.5 billion in total Part D gross covered prescription drug costs, or about 20%, of total Part D gross covered prescription drug costs between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023, which is the time period used to determine which drugs were eligible for negotiation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.