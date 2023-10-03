Monday night shooting in Roanoke sends woman, teen girl to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A late night shooting Monday sent a woman and teen girl to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, around 11:25 p.m. police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Glenn Ridge Road NW.

Police say upon arrival, they found a teenage girl with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. They also found a woman with more serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Both the woman and the teen were found inside a home in the area. They were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

According to RPD, details on what led up to the shooting are limited. No suspects were located on scene and police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637. Begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

