Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Monday night shooting in Roanoke sends woman, teen girl to hospital

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A late night shooting Monday sent a woman and teen girl to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, around 11:25 p.m. police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Glenn Ridge Road NW.

Police say upon arrival, they found a teenage girl with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. They also found a woman with more serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Both the woman and the teen were found inside a home in the area. They were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

According to RPD, details on what led up to the shooting are limited. No suspects were located on scene and police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637. Begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Hill, Kathy Hacker, Casey Rogers
Three women charged after two Henry County inmates overdose
Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings
Ayanah Tune
Roanoke Police in search of missing 14-year-old girl
Waves of chilly air continue to build in this month.
Another warm and dry day, but relief comes this weekend
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

Two Female Victims In Hospital After Shooting
Two Female Victims In Hospital After Shooting
Waves of chilly air continue to build in this month.
Another warm and dry day, but relief comes this weekend
Afternoon Update - Tuesday, Oct. 3
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsed