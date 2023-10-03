Birthdays
More colleges and universities planning lab schools in Virginia

Virginia classroom
Virginia classroom(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - More colleges and universities in Virginia are working to create laboratory schools in partnership with local school divisions.

Members of the College Partnership Lab School Committee met in Richmond Tuesday, and they received an update on the process.

According to the Virginia Department of Education web site, the state Board of Education has approved one lab school application, and almost two dozen more are in the pipeline.

“We have four-year universities. We’ve got different regions. We’ve got Tidewater, northern Virginia, southwest. We have community colleges. I’m excited about a lot of what I’ve heard,” said Andrew Armstrong, Assistant Superintendent of Strategic Innovation.

The General Assembly appropriated $100 million for lab schools. The Board of Education has already awarded a number of planning grants, and will issue start-up grants and per-pupil operating grants by the end of June 2024.

