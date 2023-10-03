Another warm and dry day, but relief comes this weekend

5-8° above average through Thursday

Limited shower chances arrive Friday afternoon/evening

Fall front brings a chilly weekend

TODAY

We have another sunny day with temperatures climbing from the upper 50s in the morning to the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon with a few more clouds than what we saw Monday. We’re staying rain-free today, continuing our dry streak.

Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. (WDBJ Weather)

We have another clear night ahead with lows in the 50s. You might need an extra layer as you head out your door Wednesday morning.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s. (WDBJ weather)

QUIET THROUGH MID-WEEK

Extra recess time for the kiddos looks great through this week. The gorgeous weather lingers as high pressure continues to hover over our region. Wednesday will bring more sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We'll see some sunshine today and tomorrow followed by some rain showers Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

We could see some hazy skies the next few days due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

We could see some hazy skies this week due to wildfire smoke from Canada. (WDBJ Weather)

By Thursday some more clouds will start to approach thanks to our next front. We stay dry for Thursday, but with the clouds inching in our high temperatures will stay in the 70s areawide.

OUR NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Our next chance for rain is later Friday. The coverage is not widespread. This means some areas will still stay dry. We can’t rule out an isolated storm making an appearance Friday night as well.

A late-week cold front Friday may bring our next chance of showers. Don't get too excited, coverage and amounts don't look impressive. (WDBJ7)

A few showers could linger into Saturday morning, but models are showing limited coverage for our hometowns. This front is strong, but fast. So by Saturday afternoon, most will be trending dry. However, much colder air will arrive this weekend.

A late-week cold front could bring us scattered showers Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

FIRST ALERT: MAJOR COOL DOWN COMING THIS WEEKEND

Friday’s cold front will drag in some very cool air behind it for the weekend. High temperatures will only reach the 60s Saturday and Sunday with upper 50s expected in the mountains.

Skies will clear which allows for plentiful sunshine during the day. Those same clear skies allow the heat from the day to exit which leads to very chilly nights. Lows will plummet to the low 40s Sun/Mon/Tue mornings. Some of our mountain communities may even have lows in the upper 30s.

The frost potential appears fairly low at this point, but certainly a reminder that October is our big transition month as we aim toward the end of the year.

The chilly air may bring the first 30s for some over the weekend. (WDBJ7)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretches, some of our hometowns are included in a Moderate drought.

Learn how drought may accelerate fall foliage in our region

TROPICS

The tropics remain active as we work through the peak of hurricane season. We have two named storms, Philippe and Rina. For our interactive tracking map and more information, visit our Hurricane Center.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen! Fall has arrived! Meteorologist Payton Major chats with Dr. John Seiler, a forestry professor at Virginia Tech and tree physiology expert, to find out when we can expect fall colors to arrive and how drought could be stressing out trees.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.