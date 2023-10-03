New wine and cheese restaurant opens in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -A new restaurant called Stave & Cork just opened in downtown Salem. The owners, Bobby and Susan Baker, stopped by the WDBJ7 studio to discuss the story behind the restaurant.

It offers sandwiches, charcuterie spreads and wines from all over the world. The couple has called the Salem area home for decades and say the vision is something Bobby dreamed of while in graduate school.

It is open Wednesdays through Sundays and you can visit Stave and Cork’s website for more.

