NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - People in the New River Valley can apply for the Housing Choice Voucher program on October 4.

It’s opening for the first time in 2.5 years.

“This program is for any low-income families or individuals that need assistance in paying their rent on a month to month basis,” NRCA Housing Choice Voucher Program Coordinator Vicki Lytton said.

The application will be open online from 8:30 am until 2:30 p.m.

“We open this one day and it probably will be if I had to guess probably at least a year before we open up our list again,” Lytton said.

People who apply will then be chosen from a lottery to see who makes the waitlist.

“Especially in the economy that we are in currently it is really, really important and it is my goal to grow this program and our counties a lot larger than what we currently are,” Lytton said.

Wednesday’s registration is open to people and families in Montgomery County, Craig County, Floyd County, Giles County and Pulaski County.

“As a rough rule of thumb, it’s about 30% of someone’s income is the portion of rent, they would pay for their part and then HUD would pay the remainder of the rent,” Lytton said.

New River Community Action says it expects thousands of people to apply when it opens.

“If you know of anybody that can utilize and need this assistance, please pass the word alone,” Lytton said.

