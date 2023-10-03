Pittsylvania County celebrates the completion of Wayside Park upgrades

HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Pittsylvania County is getting back into the swing of things.

The community celebrated the Wayside Park renovations with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

What was once an overgrown lot with just a softball field and a few picnic tables has been given a new life. It now has walking trails, a playground with a zip line, and outdoor pickleball courts.

“We love everything about it,” said Corey Rodocker, Altavista resident. “It’s a great place to bring the kids to play and it’s got creek access. We’ve got trails, we’ve got an awesome zipline and plenty to do for them here.”

They also added new signage and upgraded the famous walking bridge to be able to hold 34 people instead of 6.

“I think one thing that the pandemic showed us all is how important an outdoor space for recreation is,” said Justin Price, Director of Parks and Recreation. “This place was used more than ever during that time. I think that just goes to show you how important it is to have a playground or trails to walk.”

Renovations began on the century-old park in Hurt about two years ago due to its decline.

The County hopes to continue improving the park in the future.

“Back in the 90s, when the board took it over to the bring it back up, it had grown up and nobody had used it for several years,” said Darrell Dalton, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “It was pretty much starting from day one, and it’s come a long ways.”

They are planning to have the first Youth Trout Fishing Day at Wayside Park on November 11.

