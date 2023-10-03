Roanoke community invited to ceremony honoring native Henrietta Lacks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The community is invited to a ceremony on Wednesday morning honoring Roanoke native, Henrietta Lacks.

The City of Roanoke, Roanoke Hidden Histories and the Harrison Museum of African American Culture will be unveiling a statue of Henrietta Lacks on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

This is a project that’s been in the works for more than a year.

Roanoke Hidden Histories raised nearly $200,000 to commission two local artists to create the statue.

Everyone is welcome to the unveiling ceremony at Lacks Plaza outside the Municipal Building on the corner of 3rd St. and Church Avenue.

