Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke community invited to ceremony honoring native Henrietta Lacks

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The community is invited to a ceremony on Wednesday morning honoring Roanoke native, Henrietta Lacks.

The City of Roanoke, Roanoke Hidden Histories and the Harrison Museum of African American Culture will be unveiling a statue of Henrietta Lacks on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

This is a project that’s been in the works for more than a year.

Roanoke Hidden Histories raised nearly $200,000 to commission two local artists to create the statue.

Everyone is welcome to the unveiling ceremony at Lacks Plaza outside the Municipal Building on the corner of 3rd St. and Church Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Hill, Kathy Hacker, Casey Rogers
Three women charged after two Henry County inmates overdose
Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings
Waves of chilly air continue to build in this month.
Late-week front brings a major cool down by the weekend
Ayanah Tune
Roanoke Police in search of missing 14-year-old girl
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

NRCA Housing Vouchers
NRCA Housing Vouchers
Henrietta Lacks statue preview
Henrietta Lacks statue preview
Mormon temple
Mormon temple
Wayside Park renovations
Wayside Park renovations
Christiansburg business refresher grant
Christiansburg business refresher grant