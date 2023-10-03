Salem Ghost Tour Returns for the 25th Year

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Museum’s Annual Ghost Walk is a fun evening walk through the historic East Hill Cemetery. “Ghosts” will share stories about their lives and experiences in times past.

The Ghost Walk will be held October 5-7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with tours leaving every 15 minutes. The tour is described as educational and not scary. Each 6 p.m. tour also has a sign language interpreter.

Listen in to our conversation with Garrett Channell, Director of Education and Archives, with the Salem Museum about who you’ll meet at this year’s walk.

Tickets are selling fast. Getting tickets in advance is strongly recommended to make sure you get a spot in the tour time you want.

