Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Salem Ghost Tour Returns for the 25th Year

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Museum’s Annual Ghost Walk is a fun evening walk through the historic East Hill Cemetery. “Ghosts” will share stories about their lives and experiences in times past.

The Ghost Walk will be held October 5-7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with tours leaving every 15 minutes. The tour is described as educational and not scary. Each 6 p.m. tour also has a sign language interpreter.

Listen in to our conversation with Garrett Channell, Director of Education and Archives, with the Salem Museum about who you’ll meet at this year’s walk.

Tickets are selling fast. Getting tickets in advance is strongly recommended to make sure you get a spot in the tour time you want.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Hill, Kathy Hacker, Casey Rogers
Three women charged after two Henry County inmates overdose
Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings
Waves of chilly air continue to build in this month.
Late-week front brings a major cool down by the weekend
Ayanah Tune
Roanoke Police in search of missing 14-year-old girl
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

7@four: Mill Mountain Zoo
7@Four highlights new additions at Mill Mountain Zoo
7@four: Mill Mountain Zoo
7@four: Mill Mountain Zoo
Here @ Home: Negotiating Medicare Prices
Here @ Home: Negotiating Medicare Prices
7@four: Jaunt for Justice 5K
7@four: Jaunt for Justice 5K
Here @ Home: Salem Ghosts Tours
Here @ Home: Salem Ghosts Tours