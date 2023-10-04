Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Beyond the Pink: LewisGale talks risks, options for breast cancer

We are starting the series with a look at the trends physicians are seeing in our area and why...
We are starting the series with a look at the trends physicians are seeing in our area and why these discussions should go beyond breast cancer awareness month.
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This Breast Cancer Awareness Month Here @ Home is going Beyond the Pink with discussions about risk factors, statistics, and treatments.

The series kicked off with LewisGale Physician Audrey Steier. She explained more about why the disease is common and the changes to recommendations about self-exams.

Steier emphasized that mammograms are still the best detection option for women and encouraged women 40 and older to make their yearly appointments.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
No suspects were located on scene and police have not made any arrests in connection with the...
Monday night shooting in Roanoke sends woman, teen girl to hospital
A front will trigger a few showers followed by much cooler weather.
Staying dry through Thursday
Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin County mom, three children removed from Missing Persons database
Henry Co. Drug family
Southside officials comment on multi-jurisdiction drug operation that lead to six arrests

Latest News

Opera Roanoke's 2023-2024 Season Opening Concert
National poll shows Virginia patients frustrated with healthcare
Police say Avriel Hooks was killed in August.
Memorial for murdered Lynchburg woman set for Wednesday
Montgomery County Office of Elections
Montgomery County Office of Elections has new home
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas