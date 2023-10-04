Birthdays
Botetourt Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts National Night Out

By Amir Massenburg
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Botetourt, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office hosted National Night Out on Tuesday.

Community members gathered at Fincastle Baptist Church to support their local first responders. The event was free of charge and featured food and live music

Attendees learned more information on how Virginia state police, local law enforcement and EMS keep the community safe.

”I’m here because, I’m in the marine corps reserves, and I have a lot of respect for our fire department and our local police. I’m very thankful for them keeping us safe and i’m just coming out to support them,” said Lance Corporal Brian Kestner.

There were also opportunities to spray a fire hose with a firefighter, fish with a Game Warden and watch a K9 demonstration. The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department- Company 4 were also in attendance.

