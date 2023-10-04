Career and Internship Expo at Taubman Museum of Art

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Calling all college students, recent graduates, and early career professionals.

Regional employers are meeting potential talent for future career and internship opportunities.

Nearly 50 local employers are at the Taubman Museum of Art to discuss paid internship programs and career positions.

Entry to the expo is free.

The Leader of “Get To Know Noke” says one of her goals is identifying and addressing gaps in the talent pipeline.

“I think some people maybe think of, of an old Roanoke that is sort of pigeonholed to maybe one or like the train trains or things like that. But really, you know, we have everything represented at this event, from healthcare to marketing, to business, to finance to engineering,” said Director of Talent Strategies for Roanoke Regional Partnership, Julia Boas.

The event is on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

