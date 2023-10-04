A Delicious Twist on a Butternut Squash Soup

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is finally a chill in the air and that cooler weather means it is finally soup season!

You may have a favorite butternut squash soup recipe that is your go-to, but be sure to try it and it just may end up as your new go-to favorite soup recipe!

Chef Jeff Bland is the Kitchen Manager for the LEAP Kitchen and shows us how to make this variation, that is both vegan this time and allergen free.

Mulligatawny Soup

3 to 4 Pound Butternut Squash

2 Tablespoons Sunflower Oil

1 Large Yellow Onion, Diced

4 Ribs of Celery, Diced

1 Tablespoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Black Pepper

1 Tablespoon Yellow Curry Powder

16 Ounces Vegetable Broth

1 Large Apple, cored and diced

½ Cup Cooked Rice

1 Cup Cooked Lentils

1 Cup Coconut Milk

Chopped Parsley and Chives for garnish

Carefully cut the squash in half and remove the seeds. Place on a baking sheet and roast in a

hot oven until tender.

While the squash is roasting, prepare all of your other vegetables. Dice onions and celery.

In a large pot, add the sunflower oil and diced vegetables. Begin to saute over medium heat

for about 5 minutes. Add the salt, pepper, and curry powder and continue to cook for 2

minutes. Add the vegetable broth, bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.

When the squash is tender (test by sticking it with a fork), remove from the oven and scoop

out the flesh with a spoon and add to the pot.

Continue to simmer until all vegetables are tender. Remove the pot from the stove.

Process with a stick blender or transfer the mixture to a stand blender and run until very

smooth. Return the pot to the stove and add in the diced apples, cooked rice and lentils;

continue to simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Add in the coconut milk, taste and adjust

seasonings. Serve hot, garnished with the fresh herbs.

Notes:

The sunflower oil brings a little nutty flavor to the soup.Any other oil will work well.

Any winter squash will work great for this soup.

If the soup is too thick, you can thin it with a little more vegetable broth.

