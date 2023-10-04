Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
No suspects were located on scene and police have not made any arrests in connection with the...
Monday night shooting in Roanoke sends woman, teen girl to hospital
Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin County mom, three children removed from Missing Persons database
Waves of chilly air continue to build in this month.
Late-week front brings a major cool down by the weekend
West Main Street crash.
Crash closes intersection of West Main St and West River Rd

Latest News

WDBJ7 birthday
WDBJ7 birthday
Botetourt night out
Botetourt Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts National Night Out
Mormon Temple
Mormon Temple
Botetourt night out
Botetourt night out
Henry Co. Drug family
Henry Co. Drug family