Hands and Harvest Festival returns to Highland County

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hands and Harvest Festival returns to Highland County this weekend.

Executive Director for the Highland Chamber of Commerce Chris Swecker joined us on 7@4 to share the details.

Swecker said the county-wide festival is like a mini Maple Festival event meant to celebrate the bounty of the fall season.

You can find apple butter, apple cider, check out a barn quilt trail, or visit working farms.

The festival runs from October 6 though October 8. You can find more information and plan your visit on the county’s website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

