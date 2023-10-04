Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next month.(Jerry Huddleston | Jerry Huddleston / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The McDonald’s McRib sandwich was supposed to come off the menu for good after a farewell tour last year, but it’s already coming out of retirement.

The fast-food chain confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next month.

According to the popular Instagram account Snackolator, McDonald’s argues that not everyone is ready to say goodbye.

Food and Wine magazine said the return makes last year’s farewell tour a lie.

Many fans are just happy because their favorite sandwich is apparently back for a limited time at select locations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
No suspects were located on scene and police have not made any arrests in connection with the...
Monday night shooting in Roanoke sends woman, teen girl to hospital
Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin County mom, three children removed from Missing Persons database
A front will trigger a few showers followed by much cooler weather.
Late-week front brings a major cool down by the weekend
Henry Co. Drug family
Southside officials comment on multi-jurisdiction drug operation that lead to six arrests

Latest News

The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the...
Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled
Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging
The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the...
Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled
According to a report from the Washington Post, early data shows September shattered the global...
Earth’s average September temperature breaks records, early analysis says
A man is accused of attacking his landlord with a machete after an argument.
Man charged after allegedly attacking landlord with machete