Memorial for murdered Lynchburg woman set for Wednesday

Police say Avriel Hooks was killed in August.
Police say Avriel Hooks was killed in August.(Hooks' Family)
By WDBJ7 Staff and Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends and family will gather Wednesday to remember a Lynchburg woman who police say was murdered by the father of her child.

It’s been one month since police say Avriel Hooks, 20, disappeared and was later found dead in a wooded area in Amherst County.

Michael L. Perry III, 21 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful disposal of a dead body. Hook’s family says Perry is the father of their 5-month-old son.

Family planned Hooks’ memorial for Wednesday evening at the Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory in Lynchburg,

The family is inviting everyone who knew Hooks to come share memories they shared with her.

