Memorial for murdered Lynchburg woman set for Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends and family will gather Wednesday to remember a Lynchburg woman who police say was murdered by the father of her child.

It’s been one month since police say Avriel Hooks, 20, disappeared and was later found dead in a wooded area in Amherst County.

Michael L. Perry III, 21 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful disposal of a dead body. Hook’s family says Perry is the father of their 5-month-old son.

Family planned Hooks’ memorial for Wednesday evening at the Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory in Lynchburg,

The family is inviting everyone who knew Hooks to come share memories they shared with her.

