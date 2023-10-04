Memorial for murdered Lynchburg woman set for Wednesday
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends and family will gather Wednesday to remember a Lynchburg woman who police say was murdered by the father of her child.
It’s been one month since police say Avriel Hooks, 20, disappeared and was later found dead in a wooded area in Amherst County.
Michael L. Perry III, 21 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful disposal of a dead body. Hook’s family says Perry is the father of their 5-month-old son.
Family planned Hooks’ memorial for Wednesday evening at the Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory in Lynchburg,
The family is inviting everyone who knew Hooks to come share memories they shared with her.
