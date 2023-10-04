Middle Schoolers catch a glimpse at future career opportunities

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Students are getting the opportunity to see what career opportunities are available for them in the county.

Whether it’s a police officer, scientist, or even a welder, 7th graders from Bedford County traveled to the Susan G. Gibson Science and Technology Center Wednesday to get more insight on potential future careers.

Students were shown classes they could take in high school. After graduation, they’ll get a certification and can go directly into the workforce.

“This introductory event,” said President & CEO of Bedford Chamber of Commerce, Kayla Waller. “It falls right into the major clarity pathway that the seventh-grade students are already doing at their schools, that shows them a little bit about what careers might potentially be a good fit for them.”

Waller said 7th grade is when students start their career test called Major Clarity.

“It tells them potential careers or industries that they might be a good fit for. So we timed this event perfectly to where they’re in the middle of that introductory period, the exploration period. And now they’re really starting to look at specific careers.” explained Waller.

“I’m looking for like a career that I would love to do when I’m older,” added 7th grader, Chloe Childress.

She said she’s interested in becoming a police officer.

“I think it’s helpful because you can learn what you need to do when you’re older,” said Childress

“We’re a fun field,” said the Lab Director with Centra Health, Mary Shackleford. “We get to deal with blood, we get to deal with all types of bodily specimens, we get to look at things under microscopes.”

Shackleford said laboratory science is a hidden profession.

“They’ve really enjoyed we have microscope setup with, I guess, blood smear. So you can look at your cells and your blood, your red blood cells, white blood cells, a lot of them found that very interesting,” adds Shackleford

“The point of this event is not to tell the kids not to go to college, you know, but we just want them to see that there are other options, especially if they’re planning to stay in the Central Virginia area,” explained Waller.

Waller said this will become an annual event for students and she looks forward to seeing what the future will bring for each generation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.