Montgomery County Office of Elections has new home

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - People hoping to vote early this year in Montgomery County need to know of a location change.

The Montgomery County Office of Elections has a new building.

It’s no longer at the county government center.

It’s now on North Franklin St by Food Lion in Christiansburg.

The Office of election says many people have been going to the wrong place to vote so far.

“We have voted 881 people in person, that is as of the last six or seven days,” Montgomery County Director of Elections Connie Viar said. “We have about 2,100 outstanding mailed absentee ballots still, we received about 860 back to the office.’

You can vote early Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The office of elections says it is looking for volunteers to help as election officials on voting day.

