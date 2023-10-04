Birthdays
MVP enters into consent agreement with federal agency that oversees pipeline safety

Mountain Valley Pipeline has entered into a consent agreement with the federal agency that oversees pipeline safety.
Mountain Valley Pipeline has entered into a consent agreement with the federal agency that oversees pipeline safety.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - The Mountain Valley Pipeline has signed a consent agreement with the federal agency that oversees pipeline safety.

The order calls for independent oversight to ensure sections of the pipeline are properly coated.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration raised concerns in August after conducting an investigation and on-site inspections.

The agreement announced this week authorizes an engineering firm to serve as an independent pipeline coating expert.

The company will conduct a comprehensive field audit of MVP’s pipeline coating activities.

