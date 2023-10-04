Birthdays
National poll shows Virginia patients frustrated with healthcare

(Getty Images)
By Natalie Faunce and Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new Harris Poll shows that more than 1 in 3 Virginia patients give the current healthcare system a failing grade, which is much higher than the national average.

The findings show some major issues including affordability, wait times for appointments, and people skipping or delaying their care.

Sara Nicely is the President of the Virginia Academy of Physician Associates. She joined Here @ Home to explain more about how physicians assistants can be an option for patient healthcare.

Nicely explained PAs typically have appointment times more readily available and could provide easier access to care.

To see more about the poll results visit AAPA website.

