Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows for football, basketball from 60 to 45 days

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders,...
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP)
By The Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a smaller window during which football and basketball players can enter their names into the transfer portal and retain immediate eligibility for the following season from 60 to 45 days.

The council was finishing up two days of meetings in Indianapolis, during which it also approved a package of proposals that would regulate name, image and likeness compensation for athletes and another that recommends stricter penalties for individuals who commit rules violations.

The NCAA also announced on Wednesday that it would begin advocating for changes to state gambling laws and regulations to provide more protections for college athletes from harassment or coercive behavior.

The association is calling for mandatory reporting hotlines to report inappropriate behavior to law enforcement, increased penalties for bettors who harass college athletes and mandatory education for operators to help identify harassment.

The NCAA also is advocating for states to prohibit individuals younger than 21 from wagering on sports.

Transfer windows for undergraduate athletes were first implemented last year, and the timing of the transfer period is determined on a sport-by-sport basis. In football, there were two windows: a 45-day window starting in December, after the regular season, and a second in the spring.

The first window will shrink to 30 days.

Football coaches had called for shorter windows, and it became apparent that most players were acting quickly so they could switch schools and join their new teams in time for the winter/spring semester.

The basketball window opens after the season. Coaches in that sport were hoping to shorten the window to 30 days, but athletes advocated for 45 and their position was supported by NCAA President Charlie Baker.

Graduate transfers have more flexibility, with a deadline to enter the portal by May 1 for fall sports and July 1 for spring semester sports.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
No suspects were located on scene and police have not made any arrests in connection with the...
Monday night shooting in Roanoke sends woman, teen girl to hospital
Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin County mom, three children removed from Missing Persons database
A front will trigger a few showers followed by much cooler weather.
Staying dry through Thursday
Henry Co. Drug family
Southside officials comment on multi-jurisdiction drug operation that lead to six arrests

Latest News

FILE - A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building, Sept. 6, 2023, in...
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by $100
President Joe Biden spoke about student loan debt on Wednesday. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: Canceled $127 billion in student debt total
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Brett Favre will testify under oath in Mississippi welfare scandal civil case
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New...
Prosecutor opens trial for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried saying he stole at least $10 billion
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages