Opera Roanoke debuts 2023-24 season-opening concert
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Opera Roanoke’s 2023-24 season-opening concert is coming up this month and they have some other mainstage events.
Brooke Tolley with Opera Roanoke joined us on 7@4 to tell us more about the Strauss Ecstasy show and several others.
Tolley said opera-goers can expect Leah Hawkins as the Strauss Ecstasy featured soloist.
Amahl and the Night Visitors will be a community performance with St. John’s Episcopal Church to raise awareness about homelessness in Roanoke. Opera Roanoke will also feature The Marriage of Figaro, which is its largest-scale performance since COVID. This will be a fully staged, standard opera repertoire at both the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg and the Jefferson Center in Roanoke City.
Details for each performance are listed below:
Strauss Ecstasy:
-October 22, 2023
-2:30pm
-Jefferson Center
-Box Office: operaroanoke.org
Amahl and the Night Visitors:
-January 12, 2024
-6:00pm
-St. John’s Episcopal Church
-Free Admission
The Marriage of Figaro
-March 8, 2024
-7:30pm
-Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech
-Box Office: operaroanoke.org
-March 10, 2024
-2:30pm
-Jefferson Center
-Box Office: operaroanoke.org
