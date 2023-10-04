Birthdays
Opera Roanoke debuts 2023-24 season-opening concert

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Opera Roanoke’s 2023-24 season-opening concert is coming up this month and they have some other mainstage events.

Brooke Tolley with Opera Roanoke joined us on 7@4 to tell us more about the Strauss Ecstasy show and several others.

Tolley said opera-goers can expect Leah Hawkins as the Strauss Ecstasy featured soloist.

Amahl and the Night Visitors will be a community performance with St. John’s Episcopal Church to raise awareness about homelessness in Roanoke. Opera Roanoke will also feature The Marriage of Figaro, which is its largest-scale performance since COVID. This will be a fully staged, standard opera repertoire at both the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg and the Jefferson Center in Roanoke City.

Details for each performance are listed below:

Strauss Ecstasy:

-October 22, 2023

-2:30pm

-Jefferson Center

-Box Office: operaroanoke.org

Amahl and the Night Visitors:

-January 12, 2024

-6:00pm

-St. John’s Episcopal Church

-Free Admission

The Marriage of Figaro

-March 8, 2024

-7:30pm

-Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

-Box Office: operaroanoke.org

-March 10, 2024

-2:30pm

-Jefferson Center

-Box Office: operaroanoke.org

