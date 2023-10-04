Birthdays
Pet Talk: Expenses associated with pets

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing from 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

This week the focus is the expenses associated with pets, training, and the difference between adopting a puppy or kitten.

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

