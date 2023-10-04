Rising Eagle Scout builds turnout gear dryer for local firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen girl who is part of the Boy Scouts delivered a special surprise to firefighters.

For her Eagle Scout project, Micah Peay built a turnout gear dryer for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

She says it dries and protects the gear more than others do.

Peay got inspired to build it after visiting her dad who’s a firefighter and seeing similar equipment.

She wanted every station to have the equipment.

“Seasons are turning, it’s becoming winter and they have to go out in the cold, snowy icy weather with wet turnout gear a lot and it does not help them in any way,” said Micah Peay. “And I would rather help the ones who help us than not and just sit there and watch it happen”

Officials say she’s one of the first females in Roanoke to earn an Eagle Scout Rank Status.

“It motivated me so much to get through and get mine done,” added Peay. “And I know the fact that I get to sit there and help these girls get to the point where I am is going to mean a lot to me.”

Lastly, she wants to thank everyone - including the firefighters who will use the equipment.

“To the firefighters who are going to use this because they help us every single day. Whether it’s us directly or not, it helps us every day and the fact that I got to help them just means a lot to me,” explained Peay.

