Roanoke County Police Department awarded grant for safety improvement

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department could soon be seeing an upgrade in equipment for its officers.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) awarded $28,181 to Roanoke County for the improvement of safety for both Roanoke Police Department personnel and the citizens of Roanoke County.

This funding, through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program, will be used to buy safety equipment for the police department. Commander Patrick Pascoe said this grant allows the department to buy equipment they normally can’t afford to purchase through their budget. Pascoe said because of grants like this one, they will be able to purchase rifle raided ballistic shields, field force uniforms that are flame retardant and speed measuring devices.

“The equipment is very important, especially to our SWAT team members. That’s what they rely on when they get called out for warrant services, a person with a gun, barricaded subjects and it’s very important to them to have the most updated equipment and most reliable equipment. The ballistic shields we’re purchasing for our uniform division, we’ve never had before. This is a first-time purchase so it’s really nice to have that equipment available to us,” said Pascoe.

Pascoe said they are thankful for the funding. And now that the department has accepted the grant from the federal government, it’s headed to the Board of Supervisors for approval.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 4, 2023
