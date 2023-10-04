Schoolfield Village to host First Fridays - Halloween Edition for the community

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is coming to Danville a little early this year.

On Friday, October 6, there will be free food and candy, bouncy houses, a DJ, and local vendors at The Schoolfield Rec Center at 5 p.m.

There will also be free yoga and ways to get involved with the city master planning process.

They are encouraging guests to wear their Halloween costumes.

“We know that there are tons of families in the Schoolfield neighborhood,” said Ina Dixon, Schoolfield Historian. “With the casino coming and things like that, we just want to make sure that the community knows that there is a community here and that we do have a voice and we can have a lot of fun together.”

There will also be a free upcycling workshop by the owner of Picnicwear for those looking to enhance their wardrobe.

Guests can register for the workshop online.

