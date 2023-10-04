Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Schoolfield Village to host First Fridays - Halloween Edition for the community

Schoolfield Halloween event
Schoolfield Halloween event(Schoolfield Village)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is coming to Danville a little early this year.

On Friday, October 6, there will be free food and candy, bouncy houses, a DJ, and local vendors at The Schoolfield Rec Center at 5 p.m.

There will also be free yoga and ways to get involved with the city master planning process.

They are encouraging guests to wear their Halloween costumes.

“We know that there are tons of families in the Schoolfield neighborhood,” said Ina Dixon, Schoolfield Historian. “With the casino coming and things like that, we just want to make sure that the community knows that there is a community here and that we do have a voice and we can have a lot of fun together.”

There will also be a free upcycling workshop by the owner of Picnicwear for those looking to enhance their wardrobe.

Guests can register for the workshop online.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
No suspects were located on scene and police have not made any arrests in connection with the...
Monday night shooting in Roanoke sends woman, teen girl to hospital
Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin County mom, three children removed from Missing Persons database
A front will trigger a few showers followed by much cooler weather.
Staying dry through Thursday
Henry Co. Drug family
Southside officials comment on multi-jurisdiction drug operation that lead to six arrests

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 4, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for October 4, 2023
Teen Girl Earns Eagle Scout Status
Teen Girl Earns Eagle Scout Status
WDBJ7 birthday
WDBJ7 birthday
Botetourt night out
Botetourt Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts National Night Out