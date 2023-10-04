Trial underway for Franklin County man accused of killing two dogs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A jury trial began Wednesday for a man accused of killing his two dogs in Franklin County.

Terry Michel is charged with two felony counts of animal abuse and one misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting to police.

Investigators say Michel admitted to killing two black labs, Caleb and Colby, after first saying they had been stolen from a park.

He appeared in circuit court on Tuesday for a motions hearing during which his defense attorney brought up hearsay concerns regarding testimony from Michel’s wife, who has filed for divorce.

Wednesday Michel pleaded not guilty to the charges of torturing and killing a companion animal and no contest for falsely reporting to police.

Evidence revealed the dogs were shot on February 7th, the same day Michel called 9-1-1 to report them missing. That interview was played in court, where Michel claimed he killed the dogs to save his marriage with his wife.

WDBJ7 has a reporter in the courtroom. We’ll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.