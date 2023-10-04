Two hometowns to receive new historic markers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There will be two more Historical Highway Markers coming to our hometowns.

The first will be in the Town of Pulaski at the Calfee Training School. The school was built in 1894 and eventually served African American students through grade 11 until a fire destroyed it in 1938.

The second is in Roanoke City at the Claytor Memorial Clinic. In 1948, John B. Claytor opened the clinic in memory of his late wife, Roberta.

The clinic was one of the first Black owned medical clinics in Southwest Virginia.

