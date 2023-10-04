Birthdays
U.S. Dept. of Education’s program review highlights Liberty University’s safety shortcomings

(WDBJ)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Department of Education released their findings on Tuesday of their Spring 2022 program review of Liberty University’s compliance with the Clery Act.

The program review includes data from the years 2016 through 2022 and identified major gaps in the university’s compliance.

According to the Clery Center, “The Clery Act requires colleges and universities to report campus crime data, support victims of violence, and publicly outline the policies and procedures they have put into place to improve campus safety.”

The Department’s review analyzed campus crime data, University records, and institutional statements, policies, and procedures in place to address campus safety.

According to the Washington Post, who received an unreleased copy of the Department’s report, “Liberty failed to warn the campus community about gas leaks, bomb threats and people credibly accused of repeated acts of sexual violence — including a senior administrator and an athlete — according to the report.”

In May 2023, Liberty received a program review report of the Department’s preliminary findings. Liberty submitted a supplemental response in September detailing significant errors, misstatements, and unsupported conclusions in the report’s findings, according to Liberty University.

According to the University, the school has made changes to address these concerns since October 2022, including the formation of the Office of Equity and Compliance, financial investments in security assets and equipment, and prevention and awareness trainings and online resources students and faculty.

Liberty’s President Dondi Cosin issued a statement addressing these concerns,

“Liberty University remains fully committed to ensuring compliance in this area is met and maintained and understands the purpose of this review process is ultimately in the greater interest of our students, faculty, and staff. More than that, we recognize the original purpose of the Clery Act is for the health, safety, and overall well-being of our entire University community as we remain steadfast in our mission of Training Champions for Christ,” said Costin

