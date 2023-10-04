Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia Tech to get a new dining hall

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is getting a new dining hall.

Hitt Hall will provide an expanding presence for the Meyers-Lawson School of Construction, as well as add critical dining and academic spaces.

It will be located near West Campus Drive near the existing New Classroom Building and Derring Hall.

It will feature a 600 seat full dining facility on two floors of the buildings west wing, general assignment classrooms, and open collaboration zones.

It’s set to open Spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
No suspects were located on scene and police have not made any arrests in connection with the...
Monday night shooting in Roanoke sends woman, teen girl to hospital
A front will trigger a few showers followed by much cooler weather.
Staying dry through Thursday
Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin County mom, three children removed from Missing Persons database
Henry Co. Drug family
Southside officials comment on multi-jurisdiction drug operation that lead to six arrests

Latest News

FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
Monday's google doodle featured McAfee Knob and other points of interest along the Appalachian...
Google doodler reflects on his Appalachian Trail experience
Liberty University responds to government report on campus safety
Mountain Valley Pipeline has entered into a consent agreement with the federal agency that...
MVP enters into consent agreement with federal agency that oversees pipeline safety