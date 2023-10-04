Virginia Tech to get a new dining hall

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is getting a new dining hall.

Hitt Hall will provide an expanding presence for the Meyers-Lawson School of Construction, as well as add critical dining and academic spaces.

It will be located near West Campus Drive near the existing New Classroom Building and Derring Hall.

It will feature a 600 seat full dining facility on two floors of the buildings west wing, general assignment classrooms, and open collaboration zones.

It’s set to open Spring of 2024.

