WATCH: Henrietta Lacks statue dedicated in Roanoke City

A man stands next to the newly unveiled statue of Henrietta Lacks in Roanoke City's Lacks Plaza...
A man stands next to the newly unveiled statue of Henrietta Lacks in Roanoke City's Lacks Plaza on October 4, 2023. October 4 has been declared as Henrietta Lacks Day in Virginia.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke, Roanoke Hidden Histories and the Harrison Museum of African American Culture unveiled a statue of Henrietta Lacks Wednesday.

The sculptor, Larry Bechtel, worked with artist Bryce Cobbs, who created the sketch.

In attendance among city and state officials was Ron Lacks, grandson of Henrietta Lacks, and Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump.

This is a project that’s been in the works for more than a year. Roanoke Hidden Histories raised nearly $200,000 to commission Cobbs and Bechtel.

