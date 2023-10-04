WATCH: Henrietta Lacks statue dedicated in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke, Roanoke Hidden Histories and the Harrison Museum of African American Culture unveiled a statue of Henrietta Lacks Wednesday.

The sculptor, Larry Bechtel, worked with artist Bryce Cobbs, who created the sketch.

In attendance among city and state officials was Ron Lacks, grandson of Henrietta Lacks, and Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump.

This is a project that’s been in the works for more than a year. Roanoke Hidden Histories raised nearly $200,000 to commission Cobbs and Bechtel.

