Wythe County farmer says pumpkins in good shape this season

Pumpkin at Williams Orchard
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For many, the fall includes a trip to the pumpkin patch.

Bobby Williams, part owner of Williams Orchard, says this year’s pumpkins are in good shape.

“It looks real good,” Williams said. “We’ve got good numbers on the ground this year and we had a lot of rain, and most of it came at the right time so it’s pretty decent year this year.”

Williams has been growing pumpkins for decades.

He’s seen new obstacles arise when it comes to growing the great pumpkin each year.

“We used to have a lot of local labor and that’s getting a little harder to find and the weather seems to be changing,” he said. “A lot more extremes, hotter and colder, wetter and drier.”

Williams says the next few weeks are prime time for pumpkin picking.

“It’s always nice to see the harvest after you’ve done all the work trying to get there and growing pumpkins is like anything else, until you get into the middle of it, you don’t know how much work it really is,” Williams said.

Williams Orchard’s fall festival kicks off this weekend.

