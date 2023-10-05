7@Four previews Heritage Day Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Jarret, Camp Director of Camp Bethel, joins 7@Four to talk about Camp Bethel’s 39th annual Heritage Day Festival.

The festival takes place on October 7th from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

100% of all food, crafts, and activities purchases go towards programs and operations of Camp Bethel.

Parking and entry to the event are free.

