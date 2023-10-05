Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

7@Four previews Heritage Day Festival

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Jarret, Camp Director of Camp Bethel, joins 7@Four to talk about Camp Bethel’s 39th annual Heritage Day Festival.

The festival takes place on October 7th from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

100% of all food, crafts, and activities purchases go towards programs and operations of Camp Bethel.

Parking and entry to the event are free.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Cold front brings isolated showers Friday into Saturday followed by cooler air.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend front brings major cool down and brisk winds
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
U.S. Marshals offer reward for arrest of Roanoke murder suspect

Latest News

Heritage Day Festival
Heritage Day Festival
Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk
Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk celebrates 40 years
Crop Hunger Walk This Sunday
Crop Hunger Walk This Sunday
Queen of Clean: How to Clean Makeup Brushes
Queen of Clean Shows How to Properly Clean Makeup Brushes