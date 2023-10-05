Amherst deputies search for missing man with dementia

CLIFFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia.

On Thursday, deputies say Robert Rogers, 87, was reported missing. He was last seen in the area of Winton Country Club.

Rogers is a white male, 5′9′' tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a blue hat, black shirt with a deer on it, black shorts with an orange stripe, gray tennis shoes and white socks.

Anyone with information about Roger’s whereabouts is asked to contact 9-1-1, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter tip number online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

