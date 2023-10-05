Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Athletes at Roanoke College speak out against transgender participation on women’s teams

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The debate surrounding transgender athletes has reached Roanoke College.

Ten members of the women’s swimming team stood together on a stage at the Hotel Roanoke Thursday afternoon.

Each read a statement during a news conference organized by national groups that oppose the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

“When I was told a biological male would be swimming on the women’s swim team, all of my feeling turned to fear,” said Co-captain Kate Pearson.

“Throughout the last month, the women’s team and I have felt manipulated, helpless, angry, confused, upset, guilted, and most importantly unheard,” said Co-captain Bailey Gallagher.

“When we finally worked up the guts to explain how we felt to the higher ups at our school, we were told that we had support, but not once was that support exhibited to us in practical terms,” said Co-captain Lily Mullens.

Other speakers included Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who has campaigned nationally on the issue, and parents of the Roanoke College students.

“Our girls are not the only girls suffering at the expense of men and boys wishing to compete on their teams,” said Roanoke College parent Cady Mullens. “We learned that this is a much bigger issue than just Roanoke College and it’s happening with many sports at many different levels.”

Marshi Smith is Co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports. She described the news conference as a pivotal and historic moment.

“We have never before seen a team unified like this and for young girls who have the example of collegiate women standing arm in arm to protect the rights of women across the country,” Smith said. “It’s so crucial.”

The transgender student who planned to compete with the women ultimately withdrew from the team, but the Roanoke College students and the national groups supporting them say they will continue to fight for changes with USA Swimming, the NCAA and lawmakers at all levels.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Cold front brings isolated showers Friday into Saturday followed by cooler air.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend front brings major cool down and brisk winds
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
U.S. Marshals offer reward for arrest of Roanoke murder suspect

Latest News

The Life Ring Foundation presented a donation check to Carilion Children's Pediatric Hematology...
Carilion Clinic receives $2 million donation for cancer center
Roanoke College Transgender Swimming Controversy
Roanoke College Transgender Swimming Controversy
Mural Brings Pop Of Color and Highlights Community
Mural Brings Pop Of Color and Highlights Community
LGBTQ+ members of the larger Roanoke community are speaking out about the controversy.
LGBTQ+ community responds to Roanoke College transgender swimmer presser