Athletes at Roanoke College speak out against transgender participation on women’s teams

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The debate surrounding transgender athletes has reached Roanoke College.

Ten members of the women’s swimming team stood together on a stage at the Hotel Roanoke Thursday afternoon.

Each read a statement during a news conference organized by national groups that oppose the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

“When I was told a biological male would be swimming on the women’s swim team, all of my feeling turned to fear,” said Co-captain Kate Pearson.

“Throughout the last month, the women’s team and I have felt manipulated, helpless, angry, confused, upset, guilted, and most importantly unheard,” said Co-captain Bailey Gallagher.

“When we finally worked up the guts to explain how we felt to the higher ups at our school, we were told that we had support, but not once was that support exhibited to us in practical terms,” said Co-captain Lily Mullens.

Other speakers included Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who has campaigned nationally on the issue, and parents of the Roanoke College students.

“Our girls are not the only girls suffering at the expense of men and boys wishing to compete on their teams,” said Roanoke College parent Cady Mullens. “We learned that this is a much bigger issue than just Roanoke College and it’s happening with many sports at many different levels.”

Marshi Smith is Co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports. She described the news conference as a pivotal and historic moment.

“We have never before seen a team unified like this and for young girls who have the example of collegiate women standing arm in arm to protect the rights of women across the country,” Smith said. “It’s so crucial.”

The transgender student who planned to compete with the women ultimately withdrew from the team, but the Roanoke College students and the national groups supporting them say they will continue to fight for changes with USA Swimming, the NCAA and lawmakers at all levels.

