Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Carilion Clinic receives $2 million donation for cancer center

The Life Ring Foundation presented a donation check to Carilion Children's Pediatric Hematology...
The Life Ring Foundation presented a donation check to Carilion Children's Pediatric Hematology and Oncology.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Life Ring Foundation presented a donation check for two million dollars to Carilion Children’s new cancer center.

The gift includes proceeds from fund-raising events organized by the foundation.

The charity was formed to support families throughout Southwest Virginia struggling due to childhood cancer.

Carilion Clinics CEO, Nancy Agee says they want every child to have cutting-edge cancer care.

“The opportunity to move this into our new cancer center, where we’re going to have state-of-the-art equipment, fantastic support services, and a children’s section there, this will make all the difference,” said Agee.

Agee says plans for the new donations will be a collaborative effort within the clinic.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Cold front brings isolated showers Friday into Saturday followed by cooler air.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend front brings major cool down and brisk winds
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
U.S. Marshals offer reward for arrest of Roanoke murder suspect

Latest News

Ten members of the women's swimming team expressed their opposition to transgender...
Athletes at Roanoke College speak out against transgender participation on women’s teams
Roanoke College Transgender Swimming Controversy
Roanoke College Transgender Swimming Controversy
Mural Brings Pop Of Color and Highlights Community
Mural Brings Pop Of Color and Highlights Community
LGBTQ+ members of the larger Roanoke community are speaking out about the controversy.
LGBTQ+ community responds to Roanoke College transgender swimmer presser