Carilion Clinic receives $2 million donation for cancer center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Life Ring Foundation presented a donation check for two million dollars to Carilion Children’s new cancer center.

The gift includes proceeds from fund-raising events organized by the foundation.

The charity was formed to support families throughout Southwest Virginia struggling due to childhood cancer.

Carilion Clinics CEO, Nancy Agee says they want every child to have cutting-edge cancer care.

“The opportunity to move this into our new cancer center, where we’re going to have state-of-the-art equipment, fantastic support services, and a children’s section there, this will make all the difference,” said Agee.

Agee says plans for the new donations will be a collaborative effort within the clinic.

