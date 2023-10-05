Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.(Stringr, Ring)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition.

It’s asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices.

If you can prove it – you could win $1 million.

The company said a space expert will review submissions to look for proof.

Skeptics can win too. Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Cold front brings isolated showers Friday into Saturday followed by cooler air.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend front brings major cool down and brisk winds
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
U.S. Marshals offer reward for arrest of Roanoke murder suspect

Latest News

FILE - Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case,...
Black voting power gets boost in Alabama as new US House districts chosen by federal judges
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle
Chauncey Wade mugshot.
Roanoke man charged with murder
FILE - In this July 1, 2019 file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at...
Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England