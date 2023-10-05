Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Families could save money at Disney parks next year

FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.
FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Grab your Mickey ears and autograph book: Disney is offering limited-time deals for children.

Disney World in Florida has a discount from March 3 through June 30.

The theme park is offering half off tickets and dining plans for children when families purchase a non-discounted, four-night, four-day resort stay.

Bookings for that open Nov. 14.

Also, Disneyland in California is offering $50 park tickets for children between the ages of 3 and 9 between Jan. 8 and March 10.

That’s nearly half off the normal $98 for a regular child’s ticket.

These special priced tickets go on sale Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
U.S. Marshals offer reward for arrest of Roanoke murder suspect
Gusty winds build in Saturday.
Much cooler weather by the weekend

Latest News

A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by federal investigators, accused of having thousands of...
Florida man arrested in illegal erectile dysfunction pills plot
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)
Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student
A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by federal investigators, accused of having thousands of...
Florida man arrested in illegal erectile dysfunction pills plot
Bystander video caught a FedEx plane skidding to a stop after a landing gear failure in...
RAW: FedEx plane makes emergency landing