FBI Citizens Academy coming to Roanoke for the first time

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time the FBI Citizens Academy is coming to the Star City - and you can sign up.

The academy starts in February and will be held Tuesdays from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Roanoke City Police Academy.

People from Southwest Virginia will get the opportunity to engage with FBI agents directly. They can learn about topics like cyber security, counterintelligence, and violent crimes.

WDBJ7 spoke to FBI Richmond Special Agent in Charge Stanley Meador who is from Southwest Virginia about making the program available here at home.

“I learned early on growing up in southwest Virginia, the how important was to take advantage of opportunities for us to bring this opportunity back to southwest Virginia for the first time in our federal office history, I think is a great thing,” explained Meador. “It’s an opportunity for me to give back. And for us as a field office to get back to the southwest Virginia region.”

The goal is to connect with the people they serve and give them the opportunity to ask questions. Officials say you can apply even if you don’t live in Roanoke.

“One of the things that we prioritize from the field office is really looking at our impact and making sure that with our message of connecting with the communities that we serve that were looking out throughout the commonwealth and being impactful in those areas where we may not have been with these types of programs,” said Meador.

The deadline to apply is October 31st. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.